 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears highlights the need to be ‘my own cheerleader’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Britney Spears highlights the need to be ‘my own cheerleader’
Britney Spears highlights the need to be ‘my own cheerleader’

Britney Spears recently turned to social media to highlight the need she feels for becoming her ‘very own cheerleader’ as well as the importance of it all after a disastrous few years.

The star shared her thoughts in a caption that has since been deleted.

It read, "I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!!"

She also went on to say, "God knows they weren't …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music."

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth agrees to Prince Philip memorial service in 2022

Queen Elizabeth agrees to Prince Philip memorial service in 2022
Oscars gala faces delay as Hollywood braces for Omicron

Oscars gala faces delay as Hollywood braces for Omicron
Avril Lavigne ‘getting serious’ with Mod Sun amid musical collaboration: source

Avril Lavigne ‘getting serious’ with Mod Sun amid musical collaboration: source
Princess Charlene of Monaco to celebrate Christmas with royal family amid recovery

Princess Charlene of Monaco to celebrate Christmas with royal family amid recovery
Prince Harry and Meghan's Christmas Card attracts huge applause, fans gush over Lilibet's first image

Prince Harry and Meghan's Christmas Card attracts huge applause, fans gush over Lilibet's first image
Chris Martin confirms Coldplay will stop making music in 2025

Chris Martin confirms Coldplay will stop making music in 2025

Christmas Card 2021: Meghan and Harry's photographer remains unchanged

Christmas Card 2021: Meghan and Harry's photographer remains unchanged

Lilibet is here! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil daughter in Christmas card

Lilibet is here! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil daughter in Christmas card
Prince William, Prince Harry miss out on longstanding Christmas tradition

Prince William, Prince Harry miss out on longstanding Christmas tradition
Scott Disick relationship made Amelia Hamlin lose 'sense of self'

Scott Disick relationship made Amelia Hamlin lose 'sense of self'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat Prince William, Kate Middleton in popularity title

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat Prince William, Kate Middleton in popularity title

Meghan's fans take a jibe at Kate Middleton over her intimate photo with William

Meghan's fans take a jibe at Kate Middleton over her intimate photo with William

Latest

view all