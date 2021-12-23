Britney Spears highlights the need to be ‘my own cheerleader’

Britney Spears recently turned to social media to highlight the need she feels for becoming her ‘very own cheerleader’ as well as the importance of it all after a disastrous few years.

The star shared her thoughts in a caption that has since been deleted.

It read, "I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!!"

She also went on to say, "God knows they weren't …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music."