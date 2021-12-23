 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth agrees to Prince Philip memorial service in 2022

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Queen Elizabeth agrees to Prince Philip memorial service in 2022

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II who died this year, is to be commemorated at a memorial service at Westminster Abbey in spring, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

The Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 in April, when strict social distancing rules were in place for funerals and only 30 people could attend.

His widow, Queen Elizabeth II sat on her own in a pew in Windsor Castle´s St George´s Chapel as her husband of 73 years was laid to rest.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen had given permission for the commemorative religious service in spring, without giving a precise date.

The 95-year-old monarch will mark her platinum jubilee from February next year.

At their golden wedding celebrations in 1997 the Queen said Philip had "quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I owe him a greater debt than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know".

The Queen is to stay for Christmas at Windsor Castle west of London, where she has spent most of the pandemic period, rather than travelling to her country estate of Sandringham in eastern England as usual.

The Queen´s daughter Princess Anne is in self-isolation after her husband tested positive for coronavirus, but the monarch´s eldest son and the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla are to visit the Queen on Christmas Day...AFP

More From Entertainment:

Oscars gala faces delay as Hollywood braces for Omicron

Oscars gala faces delay as Hollywood braces for Omicron
Avril Lavigne ‘getting serious’ with Mod Sun amid musical collaboration: source

Avril Lavigne ‘getting serious’ with Mod Sun amid musical collaboration: source
Princess Charlene of Monaco to celebrate Christmas with royal family amid recovery

Princess Charlene of Monaco to celebrate Christmas with royal family amid recovery
Prince Harry and Meghan's Christmas Card attracts huge applause, fans gush over Lilibet's first image

Prince Harry and Meghan's Christmas Card attracts huge applause, fans gush over Lilibet's first image
Chris Martin confirms Coldplay will stop making music in 2025

Chris Martin confirms Coldplay will stop making music in 2025

Christmas Card 2021: Meghan and Harry's photographer remains unchanged

Christmas Card 2021: Meghan and Harry's photographer remains unchanged

Lilibet is here! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil daughter in Christmas card

Lilibet is here! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil daughter in Christmas card
Prince William, Prince Harry miss out on longstanding Christmas tradition

Prince William, Prince Harry miss out on longstanding Christmas tradition
Scott Disick relationship made Amelia Hamlin lose 'sense of self'

Scott Disick relationship made Amelia Hamlin lose 'sense of self'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat Prince William, Kate Middleton in popularity title

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat Prince William, Kate Middleton in popularity title

Meghan's fans take a jibe at Kate Middleton over her intimate photo with William

Meghan's fans take a jibe at Kate Middleton over her intimate photo with William
Clarence House confirms Charles to join Queen on Christmas Day

Clarence House confirms Charles to join Queen on Christmas Day

Latest

view all