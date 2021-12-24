 
entertainment
Friday Dec 24 2021
Drew Barrymore found herself lacking self-confidence after getting no matches

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Drew Barrymore recently wore her heart on her sleeve and admitted that she felt her self-confidence shatter anytime she’d receive zero romantic matches on dating sites.

The TV show host got candid in her newest episode for The Drew Barrymore Show.

The topic arose when an audience member asked her if she’s ever done any "stalking or creeping" on social of guys she’s dating.

The star responded to the query by admitting that she has not since she’s never received the chance to.

She was also quoted saying, "I will tell you this and don't feel sorry for me cause it is just what happens to all us women out there. No one has connected with me."

"It makes me feel like such a loser and then you are like 'it is hard out there.' It is hard out there for everybody. It is hard in person. It is hard on dating apps. It is vulnerable, but you keep trying."

But Drew refuses to limit her personal happiness to romance and admitted, "You fill your life up with so much that it becomes secondary."

"I do not think my happiness is on this dating app. I think a cherry on top to my life at some convenient, cool, inspiring and unexpected time might be in there, but that is all it is."

