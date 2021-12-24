 
entertainment
Britney Spears' brother controlled her friendships years before conservatorship, dancer reveals

Britney Spears’ former backup dancer recently claimed that the pop star’s brother controlled her friendships years before her conservatorship began.

The dance, Anthony Garza shared stage with the Toxic singer on Onyx Hotel Tour in 2004. 

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, Garza revealed that the singer’s brother Bryan Spears also decided who she would hang out with.

He said, “We were told from the beginning that everyone would be drug tested and to keep (our) communication minimal with Britney.”

“They told us ‘If Britney asks if you have plans… you don’t.’ ‘If Britney asks you to go somewhere …you can’t’,” alleged the performer.

Garza also recalled one particular incident when the Circus singer invited the crew to her place but '(Bryan Spears) told them plans were canceled and Britney would be spending the evening with family, and that if Britney called don’t answer.'

“We didn’t go and we didn’t answer and Britney sat home alone,” he added.

He also mentioned that the Criminal singer was ‘upset’ at her brother as she asked him to apologize to the crew. Afterwards, she invited them again.

“We had a great time.. She is such a sweet person. She just wanted to hang out and have fun,” Garza added.

