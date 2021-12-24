 
Alia Bhatt dishes out major BFF goals in latest snaps with her girl gang

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is having a blast attending her close friend Meghna Goyal’s glam wedding festivities. The actor’s pictures and videos of dancing at the wedding ceremony have taken the internet by storm.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star, who gave fans major bridesmaid goals as she was seen enjoying every bit of the celebrations in her stunning wedding outfits, recently took to the opportunity to enjoy a girl’s night out with her BFF gang.

The latest pictures of Alia, enjoying some quality time with her gang were shared online by bride Meghna Goyal. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Shaheen Bhatt were also seen enjoying the time as they all gave goofy poses to the camera.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Highway star is currently gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli’s much awaited film RRR. Besides this, she is shooting for Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

