Friday Dec 24 2021
Fans in awe over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie's ginger hair

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Fans were overjoyed to learn that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie took over his father’s ginger side.

In the 2021 family Christmas card, the family had also gave the first glimpse of their daughter Lilibet since her birth at June.

Following the photo, fans couldn’t help but find similarities between the kinds and their parents among which the most talked about topic was Archie’s hair.

MehBee3 wrote on twitter: “Well Archie has inherited the ‘Spencer’ hair colour like his dad, very vibrant too. Maybe Lilibet will too.”

Another twitter user daisysycks tweeted: “Wow Archie has the most beautiful color of red hair!!!!

“Absolutely beautiful and Lili is adorable! Good job mama and papa!

“You made some beautiful children together!!!!”

