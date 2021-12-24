 
entertainment
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas reveals how Priyanka Chopra 'supported' him when 'Spaceman' flopped

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Nick Jonas reveals how Priyanka Chopra supported him when Spaceman flopped
Nick Jonas reveals how Priyanka Chopra 'supported' him when 'Spaceman' flopped

Nick Jonas recently reflected on receiving support from Priyanka Chopra when his album Spaceman couldn’t perform well.

During his conversation in a recent episode of Jonas Brothers: Moments Between The Moments, the Sucker singer shared, “My wife showed me incredible support and love after Spaceman album came out. I am really proud of the album I made. But it didn’t quite perform like I wanted it to.”

“Which was really discouraging for me. Because I was like ‘man, I put so much effort into this album'. The way she loved me through it and was just proud, meant a lot,” he reflected.

Jonas also expressed gratitude towards Pee Cee as he added, “The effort you made to show me that you were proud of this was big because it was the highlight of that kind of chapter and this year.”

The Matrix: Resurrections star also touched upon extending her support for the album. 

She said, “What I think I enjoyed more is that you made this album at home. I saw you work on it and I could listen to it, and I experienced so many of the songs.”

“I think as an artist, that’s the win that your music is so authentic to you and so many people love it. It means so much to so many people,” the Quantico actor added.

More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello sings for Joe Biden at The White House before Christmas

Camila Cabello sings for Joe Biden at The White House before Christmas
Kris Jenner’s track ‘Jingle Bells’ receives applause

Kris Jenner’s track ‘Jingle Bells’ receives applause
Queen's Christmas speech only displays Prince Philip's photo this year

Queen's Christmas speech only displays Prince Philip's photo this year
Eminem vs Jay Z: Fans predict who would win a musical face-off

Eminem vs Jay Z: Fans predict who would win a musical face-off
Fans in awe over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie's ginger hair

Fans in awe over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie's ginger hair
Daniel Craig rejects James Bond on streaming sites: 'They don't look good on phone'

Daniel Craig rejects James Bond on streaming sites: 'They don't look good on phone'
Zendaya felt like Tom Holland's mother on the sets of 'Spider Man: No Way Home'

Zendaya felt like Tom Holland's mother on the sets of 'Spider Man: No Way Home'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Christmas card cause 1150% explosion in searches

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Christmas card cause 1150% explosion in searches
Britney Spears’ brother controlled her friendships years before conservatorship, dancer reveals

Britney Spears’ brother controlled her friendships years before conservatorship, dancer reveals

Queen chooses sentimental jewelry piece in tribute to beloved Prince Philip

Queen chooses sentimental jewelry piece in tribute to beloved Prince Philip

Singer Lisa Gentile accuses Chris Noth of assault

Singer Lisa Gentile accuses Chris Noth of assault
Joan Didion dies at age of 87

Joan Didion dies at age of 87

Latest

view all