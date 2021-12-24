Nick Jonas reveals how Priyanka Chopra 'supported' him when 'Spaceman' flopped

Nick Jonas recently reflected on receiving support from Priyanka Chopra when his album Spaceman couldn’t perform well.

During his conversation in a recent episode of Jonas Brothers: Moments Between The Moments, the Sucker singer shared, “My wife showed me incredible support and love after Spaceman album came out. I am really proud of the album I made. But it didn’t quite perform like I wanted it to.”

“Which was really discouraging for me. Because I was like ‘man, I put so much effort into this album'. The way she loved me through it and was just proud, meant a lot,” he reflected.

Jonas also expressed gratitude towards Pee Cee as he added, “The effort you made to show me that you were proud of this was big because it was the highlight of that kind of chapter and this year.”

The Matrix: Resurrections star also touched upon extending her support for the album.

She said, “What I think I enjoyed more is that you made this album at home. I saw you work on it and I could listen to it, and I experienced so many of the songs.”

“I think as an artist, that’s the win that your music is so authentic to you and so many people love it. It means so much to so many people,” the Quantico actor added.