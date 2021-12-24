 
entertainment
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

‘The Matrix: Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra says her role was ‘challenging’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

‘The Matrix: Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra says her role was ‘challenging’
‘The Matrix: Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra says her role was ‘challenging’

Priyanka Chopra helmed a small but pivotal role in the hotly-released film The Matrix: Resurrections about which she recently opened up during her chat with Entertainment Weekly.

As Pee Cee continues to receive praises for flawlessly channelling the character of ‘Sati’, the process of acing the role took a lot of efforts.

The Quantico actor said that there was this “burden and responsibility of living up to the expectation of what and who she (Sati) would be as an adult."

Chopra also shared that adorning the traditional outfits for the role was really exciting. 

She said, “It was really fun, at least in the physicality, even with the hair, to have references to young Sati.”

"Even the clothes, we treated her like a warrior but at the same time had a homage to her Indian roots. We used colours which were Indian. We had borders of sarees," the actor added.

More From Entertainment:

How much did Miss World 2021 lose due to last-minute cancellation? Find out

How much did Miss World 2021 lose due to last-minute cancellation? Find out
Chris Noth ‘resting by his statement’ as assault accusations pile up

Chris Noth ‘resting by his statement’ as assault accusations pile up
US Congress investigating tragedy at Travis Scott Astroworld concert

US Congress investigating tragedy at Travis Scott Astroworld concert

Romeo Beckham follows dad David Beckham’s lead with new sports deal

Romeo Beckham follows dad David Beckham’s lead with new sports deal
Camila Cabello sings for Joe Biden at The White House before Christmas

Camila Cabello sings for Joe Biden at The White House before Christmas
Kris Jenner’s track ‘Jingle Bells’ receives applause

Kris Jenner’s track ‘Jingle Bells’ receives applause
Queen will be joined by Prince Andrew, others for Christmas bash

Queen will be joined by Prince Andrew, others for Christmas bash
BTS rapper Suga gets Covid-19, agency says he’s showing no symptoms

BTS rapper Suga gets Covid-19, agency says he’s showing no symptoms

Nick Jonas reveals how Priyanka Chopra 'supported' him when 'Spaceman' flopped

Nick Jonas reveals how Priyanka Chopra 'supported' him when 'Spaceman' flopped
Queen's Christmas speech only displays Prince Philip's photo this year

Queen's Christmas speech only displays Prince Philip's photo this year
Travis Scott donates toys to Houston kids following Astroworld mishap

Travis Scott donates toys to Houston kids following Astroworld mishap

Eminem vs Jay Z: Fans predict who would win a musical face-off

Eminem vs Jay Z: Fans predict who would win a musical face-off

Latest

view all