‘The Matrix: Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra says her role was ‘challenging’

Priyanka Chopra helmed a small but pivotal role in the hotly-released film The Matrix: Resurrections about which she recently opened up during her chat with Entertainment Weekly.

As Pee Cee continues to receive praises for flawlessly channelling the character of ‘Sati’, the process of acing the role took a lot of efforts.

The Quantico actor said that there was this “burden and responsibility of living up to the expectation of what and who she (Sati) would be as an adult."

Chopra also shared that adorning the traditional outfits for the role was really exciting.

She said, “It was really fun, at least in the physicality, even with the hair, to have references to young Sati.”

"Even the clothes, we treated her like a warrior but at the same time had a homage to her Indian roots. We used colours which were Indian. We had borders of sarees," the actor added.