 
entertainment
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Here’s how Royal Family will celebrate Christmas this year

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Here’s how Royal Family will celebrate Christmas this year
Here’s how Royal Family will celebrate Christmas this year

Amidst the growing coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, the Royal Family is looking ahead to observe this year’s Christmas festivities differently.

According to E! News, Queen Elizabeth II will skip on attending the Christmas Day walk and will celebrate the festival at Windsor Castle this year.

The 95-year-old monarch will be joined by Prince Charles and his wife Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, reported the U.K Press Association.

The Queen will only carry out a single festive tradition this year: Her Christmas Day message which is slated to broadcast on December 25.

Moreover, Prince William and Kate Middleton will spend the holiday in Norfolk, England along with the some other Middleton family members confirmed the Kensington Palace representative.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne is also expected to spend the holidays in Gloucestershire home where she is in isolation after her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, contracted COVID-19, reported People.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle, on the other hand, are expected to hold the festivities at their residence on California. 

More From Entertainment:

In Pictures: A look into Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘romantic Christmas’ decoration

In Pictures: A look into Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘romantic Christmas’ decoration

BTS Jin says 'World Handsome' title is a joke: Here's Why

BTS Jin says 'World Handsome' title is a joke: Here's Why
Kate Winslet talks about tear-jerking reunion with Leornado DiCaprio

Kate Winslet talks about tear-jerking reunion with Leornado DiCaprio
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's photos scream 'who's in charge'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's photos scream 'who's in charge'
Madonna’s children take over mom’s IG handle for a special holiday message

Madonna’s children take over mom’s IG handle for a special holiday message
Former stand-in accuses Chris Noth of 'manhandling' her on the sets

Former stand-in accuses Chris Noth of 'manhandling' her on the sets
James Franco slammed by his accusers for latest ‘insensitive’ remarks

James Franco slammed by his accusers for latest ‘insensitive’ remarks
Kate Middleton vs Meghan Markle: Who did the Christmas holiday card better?

Kate Middleton vs Meghan Markle: Who did the Christmas holiday card better?
Bella Hadid thanks Justin Bieber for promoting her business

Bella Hadid thanks Justin Bieber for promoting her business

Dua Lipa reacts to death of author Joan Didion

Dua Lipa reacts to death of author Joan Didion
BTS’ Jungkook reveals what remained same about him since the age of 15

BTS’ Jungkook reveals what remained same about him since the age of 15
James Corden details his ‘game-changing’ 28-pound weight loss journey

James Corden details his ‘game-changing’ 28-pound weight loss journey

Latest

view all