Friday Dec 24 2021
James Franco slammed by his accusers for latest ‘insensitive’ remarks

Friday Dec 24, 2021

James Franco is once again on the receiving end of scathing criticism from his accusers Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal after his remarks admitting to sexual relations with his students seemingly missed the mark.

Tither-Kaplan and Gaal, who had accused the actor of sexual misconduct in 2018, slammed Franco’s first statement about the accusations and branded him guilty of “despicable conduct”.

The two responded via their lawyers, telling People magazine, “Franco is completely insensitive to, and still apparently does not care about, the immense pain and suffering he put his victims through.”

Franco had earlier reached a settlement deal with Tither-Kaplan and Gaal, as part of which they agreed to drop their claims and received $2,235,000 from him.

“It is unbelievable that even after agreeing to a settlement he continues to downplay the survivors' experiences and ignore their pain,” the statement further said.

It continued, “This wasn't a misunderstanding over a course name, it wasn't the result of him being overworked — it was, and is, despicable conduct.”

"Nobody should confuse this interview with Franco taking accountability for his actions or expressing remorse over what happened."

In his interview, Franco had said that he struggled with sex addition for years and that he had ‘consensual’ sex with his students and was unaware of ‘power dynamics’

