Friday Dec 24 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's photos scream 'who's in charge'

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's photos scream 'who's in charge', says body language expert

Meghan Markle is clearly the dominant one amongst the Sussexes, says body language expert Believingbruce.

Comparing Meghan Markle's public appearances with that of Kate Middleton, the expert reveals that the latter is more supportive towards husband Prince William.

"When we look at the ‘connecting’ nonverbal communication and subliminal gestures that exist between both couples, there is a huge difference between the supportive connection that lies between Kate and William and the submissive connection that exists between Harry and Meghan," he said.

"The light touches between Kate and William are replaced between Meghan and Harry by a type of touch called an elongated pat, this is where Meghan puts her hand on Harry but keeps it there," adds Believingbruce.

"This is a controlling gesture, make no mistake. This is often when Meghan is about to say something, or has said something and she is encouraging Harry to go along with the view by the firm touch of the palm of her hand," he adds.

"Even within the Oprah interview, Meghan used the touch frequently to remind Harry who was in charge," Bruce explains.

