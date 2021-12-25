Anushka Sharma shares cute Christmas wish with Virat Kohli and Santa

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli left fans swooning over their cuteness with an adorable photo from their South Africa getaway as a Christmas wish for fans.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the PK star dropped a photo of herself sitting with her hubby. The couple, wearing black jacket and a hoodie, posed with Santa Claus as they gleamed with happiness.

The actor wrote along with the photo, “Merry Christmas from Santa and US.”

The Zero actor initially uploaded this photo with a bunch of other postcard-worthy clicks on December 11. She penned down a lengthy note for Kohli on their forth wedding anniversary.

She captioned the post, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics.”

“Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen,” Sharma added.



