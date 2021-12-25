Olivia Rodrigo shares her ‘first’ Christmas song, ‘written by 5-year-old me’

This festive season, popular American singer Olivia Rodrigo took a trip down memory lane as she shared a Christmas song titled, The Bels, that she wrote when she was only five-years-old.

On Friday, the Drivers License hitmaker turned to her Instagram handle and treated her millions of fans with an early Christmas gift. She shared an audio clip of her first Christmas song.

Sharing the audio clip, she captioned it as, “in honor of Christmas Eve may I present to you my very first Christmas song “the bels” written by 5 year old me lol. happy holidays!!!!”

Alongside the audio clip, the 18-year-old singer also posted a picture, in which young Olivia is seen clad in a red and white Christmas-themed outfit and holding a mic in her hand.

Take a look.



