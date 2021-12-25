 
Saturday Dec 25 2021
Bella Hadid says she's obsessed with Kris Jenner

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Kirs Jenner teamed up with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for a song titled "Jingle Bells" before the annual Christmas party.

The reality TV show star released the song on Friday. Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter and shared the link of her mother’s song with caption "my queen".

Hundreds of people including model Bella Hadid reacted to Kris Jenner's song on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Bella shared a screenshot of her mobile phone which showed Jingle Bells playing.

"Oh, what fun it is to ride. Okay honestly Kris Jenner I couldn't be more obsessed with you. Genius," she captioned her Insta story.

