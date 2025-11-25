Glen Powell’s mother approves new romance after Sydney Sweeney drama

Glen Powell might have found new love and his mother, Cyndy, seems to approve of it after Sydney Sweeney drama.

The Anyone But You star sparked new romance buzz with actress Michelle Randolph after the pair shared a "super cute" moment.

Over the weekend, the two were captured dancing close together at a dance hall in Powell’s hometown of Austin, Texas.

According to a 17-second TikTok posted by a local college student on Sunday, November 23, the pair was swaying and twirling together with their arms wrapped around each other.

Surrounded by a group of dancers at Broken Spoke, the Landman actress and the 37-year-old actor remained close throughout their dance routine.

Reportedly the rumoured lovebirds were joined by Powell’s mom. "He danced with both his mom and Michelle, and the two already seem to be two-stepping experts!" a source divulged.

Moreover, the tipster added that the Running Man actor and Randolph, 28, were looking "super cute together and looked quite happy!"

Notably, if they are really in love then dancing in front of Powell’s mother hints that she approves of the relationship and has given her blessings.

Powell’s potential new romance comes on the heels of previous rumours linking him to his Anyone But You co-star, which prompted his breakup with then-girlfriend Gigi Paris.

His on-screen chemistry and off-screen interactions with Sweeney, 28, had sparked speculation that they were dating, and when Powell didn’t publicly deny the rumours, Paris fell out of love, leading to their split.

Glen Powell’s potential new romance with Michelle Randolph comes after Sydney Sweeney drama

Notably, Sweeney is currently dating Justin Bieber’s former manager and Taylor Swift’s longtime nemesis, Scooter Braun.

Meanwhile, Randolph, who got her big break on Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone spinoff 1923, previously dated actor Gregg Sulkin from 2018 to 2023.