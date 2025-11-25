Ariana Grande gets honest about her music career

Ariana Grande has recently reflected on her relationship with music as he embarked on her first world tour in six years.

The America actress was in conversation with Nicole Kidman for Interview Magazine amid her success with both Wicked: Part I and Wicked: For Good.

“I’ve just been healing my relationship to music and touring over the past couple of years,” she told Nicole.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ariana opened up about her process for making music.

“With Eternal Sunshine, that felt like a very different experience for me,” said the 32-year-old as she referred to her 2024 album.

Zoolander 2 star pointed out that the time away from music “helped me reclaim certain pieces of it and put certain feelings that maybe belonged to my relationship to fame”.

“Or the things that come with being an artist, in a box somewhere else, and say, ‘Okay. I don’t have to let go of this thing that I love. I can just put those things over here, and not lose sight of my gifts,’” explained Ariana.

The singer as well as actress also talked about her pop music career, saying, “I hope this doesn’t sound ungrateful, but it’s just a big adjustment when your life changes in that very drastic way.”

“I’m so grateful to be able to do what I love. I just wasn’t expecting certain pieces of it,” she added.