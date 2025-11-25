Randy Travis' surprising return to country music leave fans divided

Randy Travis, the Grammy winning country singer, after being diagnosed with severe illness, the country icon has returned with a new single.

The On the Other Hand crooner suffered from congestive heart failure in 2016 due to which he lost the ability to speak and walk.

Due to not being fully recovered, the 66-years-old singer marked his return with a song, Where That Came From, created by using artificial intelligence.

The project began when Warner Music Nashville executives asked whether Travis's voice could be reconstructed through AI.

According to a Forbes report, developers in London built two bespoke models: one trained on 12 isolated vocal stems, and another on 42 stems sourced from Travis's recordings between 1985 and 2013.

These digital models were layered over a demo performance recorded by singer James Dupré. Travis's longtime producer Kyle Lehning said engineers adjusted vibrato, timing and phrasing to preserve the singer's unmistakable “old-soul” tone.

Once the song was created, his wife, Mary Travis, recalled watching him listening to the finished track for the first time.

“It was beautiful ... then very pensive ... then tears,” she told AP News.

In conversation with Pressdemocrat.com, his wife said, “human element in the project, the producers, engineers, and Travis himself, sets it apart from more exploitative uses of AI.”

Although the song was received well by his family, fans on the other hand has mixed reaction. While few were filled with joy, many questioned the authenticity of it.

A fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, “So damn good! Let’s do more.”

One user criticised the song, saying, “novelty wears it off … wish for better material.”

“Unremarkable production,” said another.

As of now , Travis has dropped an unreleased holiday song, Where My Heart Is, from his vault.