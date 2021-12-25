 
'Kurulus:Osman': Özge Törer aka Bala Hatun looks stunning in latest picture

Kurulus:Osman: Özge Törer aka Bala Hatun looks stunning in latest picture

Turkish actress Özge Törer on Saturday treated her fans with a brand new picture on Instagram.

The actress rose to global fame for her role as Bala Hatun in historical TV series "Kurulus: Osman".

Ozge, who essays the role of Osman Bey's wife in the hit series, is followed by more than half a million people on Instagram where she often shares her pictures and videos.

"Kurulus: Osman" is a sequel to "Dirilis: Ertugrul" which is being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing on Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

