Armed intruder breaks into Windsor grounds amid Holiday festivities

The Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations were reportedly thrown for a loop when an armed intruder made his way past security into Windsor grounds.

This news has been updated by superintendent Rebecca Mears and in his statement to the public he claimed, “An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police.”

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time."

“We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings. We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public.”