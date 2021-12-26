David Beckham and family dress to the nines this Christmas: See Photo

Sunday Dec 26, 2021
The Beckhams are bringing their Christmas A-game this festive season!
The family-of-five opted for formal wear on the holiday and posed for a picture-perfect click in a love-filled picture.
Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl, 47, looked stunning in a green figure-hugging dress.
David and his sons Cruz, 16, Romeo, 19, and 22-year-old Brooklyn all looked dapper in a suit-and-tie.
Earlier, Victoria posted amusing video on Christmas Eve where she poked fun at her husband as he sang Christmas carols.
Take a look: