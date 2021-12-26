Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya expecting baby number 2! See Photos

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya expecting baby number 2?

Model Natasa Stankovic and partner Hardik Pandya are all set to welcome another member into their family!



The lovebirds, that dropped adorable Christmas photos with family on Saturday night, sparked excitement amongst fans with their subtle announcement.

With a visbily growing baby bump, Natasa was seen all-smiles as she posed alongside her cricketer boyfriend and toddler Agastya.

"Merry Christmas to one and all from our little family,' captioned Hardik alongside a carousel from their Christmas celebrations.

Take a look:



