Sunday Dec 26 2021
Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya expecting baby number 2! See Photos

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Model Natasa Stankovic and partner Hardik Pandya are all set to welcome another member into their family!

The lovebirds, that dropped adorable Christmas photos with family on Saturday night, sparked excitement amongst fans with their subtle announcement.

With a visbily growing baby bump, Natasa was seen all-smiles as she posed alongside her cricketer boyfriend and toddler Agastya.

"Merry Christmas to one and all from our little family,' captioned Hardik alongside a carousel from their Christmas celebrations.

Take a look:


