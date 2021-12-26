Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton as ‘most intelligent’ royal family member

Oxford Royale ranked the Meghan Markle at the top of its list, ahead of Kate, William and her husband Harry

Meghan Markle beat out royal contemporaries Kate Middleton, Prince William and even her husband Prince Harry to rank as the “most intelligent member of the royal family’ in a new study.

Educational company Oxford Royale ranked the Duchess of Sussex at the top of its list, which, according to The New York Post, is based on the royal family members’ academic credentials using the QS World University Rankings.

40-year-old Meghan snagged the number one spot, thanks to her acquiring multiple degrees from the prestigious Northwestern University in Illinois which ranks at number 30 on the QS rankings.

On the other hand, Kate Middleton ranked as the second most intelligent member of the family; she studied three A-levels and went on to study at the University of St. Andrews – it ranks at 91 on the QS World Rankings.

Meanwhile, Prince William came in at third where as Prince Harry failed to make it to the top 10.