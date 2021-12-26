Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu says Deepika Padukone's style impressed her

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu recently revealed that Deepika Padukone has been a great inspiration for her style.

During her conversation with Pinkvilla, Sandhu gushed over the Padmaavat actor saying, “I like Deepika Padukone’s fashion sense.”

“The way she holds and pulls off every attire,” she explained.

Talking about Padukone’s portrayal of courageous women in her super-hit film, the 21-year-old pageant winner shared, “I think, Padmavaat was a very strong movie and related to women’s empowerment.

I think that holds a very strong message for the audience.”

Sandhu won hearts at the contest with her ideology for women empowerment. She was asked, “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?"

The diva responded, “I think the biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves.”

“Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own (life). I believe in myself and that's why I'm standing here today,” she added.