 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu says Deepika Padukone's style impressed her

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu says Deepika Padukones style impressed her
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu says Deepika Padukone's style impressed her

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu recently revealed that Deepika Padukone has been a great inspiration for her style.

During her conversation with Pinkvilla, Sandhu gushed over the Padmaavat actor saying, “I like Deepika Padukone’s fashion sense.”

“The way she holds and pulls off every attire,” she explained.

Talking about Padukone’s portrayal of courageous women in her super-hit film, the 21-year-old pageant winner shared, “I think, Padmavaat was a very strong movie and related to women’s empowerment.

I think that holds a very strong message for the audience.”

Sandhu won hearts at the contest with her ideology for women empowerment. She was asked, “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?"

The diva responded, “I think the biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves.”

“Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own (life). I believe in myself and that's why I'm standing here today,” she added.

More From Showbiz:

Pakistani celebrities send love & wishes on Christmas

Pakistani celebrities send love & wishes on Christmas

Humayun Saeed, Aijaz Aslam and more spotted at Mir Shakil Rehman's daughter wedding

Humayun Saeed, Aijaz Aslam and more spotted at Mir Shakil Rehman's daughter wedding
Salman Khan bitten by snake at his Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan bitten by snake at his Panvel farmhouse
Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya expecting baby number 2! See Photos

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya expecting baby number 2! See Photos
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas drop picture-perfect Christmas snap: See Photo

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas drop picture-perfect Christmas snap: See Photo
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Christmas together

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Christmas together
Katrina Kaif hits 60 million followers on Instagram

Katrina Kaif hits 60 million followers on Instagram

Yasir Hussain’s Christmas wish features adorable video of baby Kabir

Yasir Hussain’s Christmas wish features adorable video of baby Kabir
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Taimur & Jeh arrive at Kapoor family X-mas lunch

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Taimur & Jeh arrive at Kapoor family X-mas lunch
Aamir Khan celebrates Christmas with daughter Ira Khan, her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan celebrates Christmas with daughter Ira Khan, her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare
Sanam Saeed, Syra Yousuf speak up against bakeries’ discrimination controversy

Sanam Saeed, Syra Yousuf speak up against bakeries’ discrimination controversy
Anushka Sharma shares cute Christmas wish with Virat Kohli and Santa

Anushka Sharma shares cute Christmas wish with Virat Kohli and Santa

Latest

view all