Is Queen Elizabeth really safe in her abode after Windsor Castle security break?

Christmas Day marked a major security scare for Queen Elizabeth, who had a break-in at Windsor Castle.

As per a palace source, the horrific incident has left 'chill in the air' speaking volumes about the supposed high-profile security around the monarch's abode.

Dai Davies, the former chief superintendent and head of the royal protection unit said a "major review" of the Queen's security will be now needed to revise security plans.



He said: "Yet another intruder on the Windsor estate should set alarm bells ringing in the ears of anyone and everyone to do with royal protection.

"I would predict a major review will be needed after this latest incident, which is incredibly worrying, especially as this individual was apparently armed.

"We don't know their background or motive but clearly this is a major security issue. With the Queen in residence and other members of the royal family being welcomed for Christmas Day there would have been a heightened level of protection in place, securing the outer cordon and inner cordon of the Castle," added Dai.

"But even still this is a very worrying event that will need to be evaluated at the highest level. Due to the sheer size of Windsor Castle several organisations will be involved, from royalty protection, Thames Valley and the Metropolitan police," said Dai.

"The next time could always be far worse and that is a huge worry," he said before iterating that the young intruder was instantly identified and arrested by the Thames Valley police.