 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Inside Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘retro-themed’ Christmas celebrations with family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Inside Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘retro-themed’ Christmas celebrations with family
Inside Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘retro-themed’ Christmas celebrations with family

Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana got into the festive spirit as he celebrated Christmas holiday with his family.

The Andhadhun actor took to his social media handle and dropped a glimpse into his Christmas celebration at home with his wife Tahira Kashyap and their two children.

The Vicky Donor famed star turned to Instagram and treated fans with pictures of his ‘retro-theme’ Christmas celebrations.

"Retro Christmas 2021," he wrote in the caption. Ayushmann could be seen donning a white tee and black pants, paired with a jacket. He is seen standing besides his nine-year-old son Virajveer, who is clad in a black tee and grey denims.

Tahira, on the other hand, wore a black one shoulder top and matching denims and is seen standing besides seven-year-old daughter Varushka, dressed in a red frock.

In the picture, a decorated Christmas tree, Santa effigy and many other gifts are seen in the background.

On the work front, Ayushmann, who is currently basking in the success of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, is all set for the release of his next, Doctor G.

More From Showbiz:

Mariam Ansari wraps up wedding festivities with day-time valima: See

Mariam Ansari wraps up wedding festivities with day-time valima: See
Atif Aslams rides bike, struggles to reach concert venue amid Karachi traffic

Atif Aslams rides bike, struggles to reach concert venue amid Karachi traffic
Salman Khan’s father updates on the actor’s health condition amid snake bite

Salman Khan’s father updates on the actor’s health condition amid snake bite

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu says Deepika Padukone's style impressed her

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu says Deepika Padukone's style impressed her
Pakistani celebrities send love & wishes on Christmas

Pakistani celebrities send love & wishes on Christmas

Sheheryar Munawar wants ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ critics to ‘rise above regional bias’

Sheheryar Munawar wants ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ critics to ‘rise above regional bias’
Humayun Saeed, Aijaz Aslam and more spotted at Mir Shakil Rehman's daughter wedding

Humayun Saeed, Aijaz Aslam and more spotted at Mir Shakil Rehman's daughter wedding
Salman Khan bitten by snake at his Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan bitten by snake at his Panvel farmhouse
Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya expecting baby number 2! See Photos

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya expecting baby number 2! See Photos
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas drop picture-perfect Christmas snap: See Photo

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas drop picture-perfect Christmas snap: See Photo
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Christmas together

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Christmas together
Katrina Kaif hits 60 million followers on Instagram

Katrina Kaif hits 60 million followers on Instagram

Latest

view all