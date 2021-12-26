 
entertainment
Pic: Rihanna recalls her childhood days on Christmas 2021

Rihanna recalled her childhood days as she marked this year’s Christmas festivities.

Taking to Instagram, the Umbrella hit-maker uploaded a swoon-worthy picture in which she can be seen dressed up in an orange tee and blue jeans.

The Ocean's 8 actor donned a cute smile to pose for the camera as she sat on Santa’s lap.

As soon as the Diamond singer’s rare pic was up on the Facebook-owned app, fans flooded its comment sections with love-filled messages.

While one user gushed over the star writing, “Santa got nothing on you for the good you do,” the other wrote, “U look exactly the same! Love it!”

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently shut down rumours of her expecting the first child with beau A$AP Rocky. She reportedly told a fan, named Jen, that there is no truth in these speculations. 

