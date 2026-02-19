Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll reveal new parenting plan for future kids

Bunnie Xo opened up about how she and husband Jelly Roll plan to raise their future children.

The Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic author revealed exclusively to E! News that she and Jelly Roll are preparing to welcome twins via surrogate.

This time around, their parenting style will look very different.

“What these babies are going to get from J and I is more childlike parents,” Bunnie shared.

“Because when we had Bailee we were both getting sober. We were evolving, we were growing — we grew with Bailee. And I think this next set of children for us are gonna get the kid versions of us.”

Bunnie, who has helped raise Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee (17) and son Noah (9) admitted she never got to experience motherhood from the baby stage.

“Neither has my husband,” she explained, noting Jelly Roll missed out on many early moments with his children from previous relationships.

But after marrying in 2016, Bunnie said raising Bailee gave her confidence, “That’s my girl. I might not be her birth mother, but that’s my baby.”

The couple made sure Bailee and Noah were on board before deciding to expand their family.

Though Bailee was hesitant at first, she eventually gave her blessing which Bunnie joked felt like getting approval from “the Godfather.”

Now, with a surrogate in place and IVF treatments beginning soon, Bunnie and Jelly Roll are ready to embrace parenthood again.

“We’re going to raise these babies in love and give them everything we were never given,” she revealed in her memoir. “I can’t wait to see a piece of me and him running around outside of our bodies.”