Prince William, Kate Middleton orchestrating top-secret getaway

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly getting a top-secret getaway that is being orchestrated by Queen Elizabeth.



This news has been brought to light by OK! Magazine and according to their sources, the couple is planning another group getaway, and this time their destination is the United States.

The same insider also explained that Queen Elizabeth has gone as far as to ‘order’ Prince William and Kate Middleton to take some time off and enjoy themselves.

"The planning was done mostly behind closed doors," the source explained before concluding.