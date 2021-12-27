 
Meghan Markle ‘destroying’ Archie, Lilibet’s chance at privacy

Meghan Markle has reportedly come under fire for allegedly trying to ‘destroy’ Archie and Lilibet’s chances at personal privacy.

This claim has been brought to light by royal biographer and author Daniela Elser in her brand new piece for news.com.au.

There she was quoted saying, "Up until now, Harry and Meghan have assiduously, and totally understandably, shielded their little ones and done everything they can to minimise their exposure.”

"Whether wittingly or not, they have just managed to demolish that carefully crafted and maintained wall of privacy they have built around their kids."

