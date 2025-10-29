 
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan wedding amid low key holidays: Deets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August and are reportedly planning their wedding

Geo News Digital Desk
October 29, 2025

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's low key holidays amid wedding planning 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning to enjoy a low-key holiday season with their families.

"It will be very low-key, family-centric and [won’t involve any] major travel," an insider told Us Weekly.

Since Kelce will be playing for the Kansas City Chiefs on both Thanksgiving and Christmas, the holiday plans will be simple. The couple intend to split time between their families.

"Travis fits right in with her family, and Taylor adores [his mom] Donna. They talk all the time," the source said. "They make sure to see both sides as often as they can. They are super family-oriented, and they have always loved that about one another."

"With both of their high-profile careers, it feels good to have simplicity and normalcy together,” another source revealed.

A third tipster added, "Taylor and Travis are really chill. On a typical night in, they’re usually having dinner and figuring out what to stream. It’s very domestic and calm."

This comes after the couple got engaged in August and announced it with a sweet post on Instagarm.

Insiders claim the couple plan to get married next summer at Rhode Island, where the Grammy winner has a summer house.

"They don’t want a long engagement," revealed a source, noting that they "very much want to start a family in the next year or so. Family means everything to them."

The couple have also started wedding planning, per an insider.

"They are both [very] involved, and Taylor thinks it’s cute that Travis wants to help," the second source shared.

