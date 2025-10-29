Taylor Swift loves talking to Travis Kelce's mom Donna: Source

Photo: Taylor Swift grows closer to Travis Kelce's mom Donna: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, reportedly get along really well.

According to Us Weekly, the two most important women in the NFL star's life share a natural connection and mutual admiration.

“Travis fits right in with her family, and Taylor adores [his mom] Donna,” a source revealed, adding that the duo “talk all the time.”

“They make sure to see both sides as often as they can. They are super family-oriented, and they have always loved that about one another,” the insider continued.

For those unversed, the Lover hitmaker reportedly shares many similarities with the football player’s mother.

During a past GQ interview, when asked if there were parallels between his 72-year-old mom and Swift, Travis responded, “Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room.”

He went on to praise both women's unwavering dedication and drive, “I saw my mother reach goals she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building,” he recalled, noting that Swift has done “the exact same thing” setting goals, exceeding expectations, and captivating the world.