 
Geo News

Katy Perry surprised by Justin Trudeau's commitment in romance: Source

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went public with their romance earlier this week

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 29, 2025

Photo: Katy Perry flattered by Justin Trudeaus efforts as romance heats up: Source
Photo: Katy Perry 'flattered' by Justin Trudeau's efforts as romance heats up: Source

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's budding romance is reportedly thriving, with both stars said to be fully invested in making things work.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the pair have been “impressed” by the effort each has been putting into the relationship.

A source revealed that Perry has been “flattered” by Trudeau’s consistency and care, adding, “She’s in a great place."

"He’s shown that he’s committed and really cares about spending time with her. It’s clear that he values the connection, and so does Katy.”

The couple first sparked dating rumors after being spotted enjoying dinner together in Montreal back in July. 

Their cozy yacht sighting in early October only fueled further speculation.

An insider close to the Firework singer added that “dating Justin is something she never saw coming, but she’s really enjoying this surprising life twist.”

