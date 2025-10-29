Lucien Laviscount wants to steal THIS from 'Emily in Paris' set

Lucien Laviscount reveals what he wants to steal from 'Emily in Paris' set

Lucien Laviscount knows what he’ll grab from the set of Emily in Paris.

Lucien, who plays heartthrob Londoner Alfie in Emily in Paris, was asked what he’d take from the set if he could steal somtrhing.

Advertisement

"I think Alfie has the best suiting on the show, so I'd probably be stealing all of the suits from Alfie's wardrobe," he told People.

"I'm taking every suit that Alfie wears, 100 percent," Laviscount added.

The actor previously teased the upcoming season, which follows Emily’s work trip to Rome, away from Alfie and her original lover Gabriel.

"All I'm gonna say is strap in," the actor said. "Because it goes left, so far left, and a little bit right this season."

"Yeah, I don't think anyone could have foreseen that coming," he teased.

He alos went on to note a similarity between him and his character, saying, "I think Alfie kind of always speaks his truth, which I'd like to say is a trait of mine. In the most difficult situations, he speaks the truth. I like to say I'm pretty similar in that respect."

"I love playing Alfie. Alfie’s been an amazing part of my life now. It's been cool," he added.

Emily in Paris season 5 will stream on Netflix from Dec. 18.