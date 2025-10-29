Netflix's this movie on way to hit big milestone

'Kpop Demon' expected to hit major milestone by 2025 end

KPop Demon, an animated movie released last August, is on its way at the end of this year to rake in half a billion views on Netflix.



According to What's On Netflix, if the urban fantasy film loses only 10% of viewers each week, it may reach half a billion views by the end of this year, as it currently stands at more than 400 million.

It's worth noting that the movie remains in the top three on Netflix's weekly chart.

In other news, A House of Dynamite, another Netflix movie, has come under fire from the Pentagon, which says its portrayal of how the U.S. defense system would respond to an incoming nuclear attack is incorrect.

But the film's director, Kathryn Bigelow, pushed back on this, telling THR, "It’s interesting. In a perfect world, culture has the potential to drive policy — and if there’s dialogue around the proliferation of nuclear weapons, that is music to my ears, certainly."

A House of Dynamite is playing on Netflix.