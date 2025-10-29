 
Geo News

Chris Pratt received high praise: 'Different confidence'

Timur Bekmabetov, who is the director of his latest movie, shares warm words for him

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 29, 2025

Chris Pratt received high praise: Different confidence
Chris Pratt received high praise: 'Different confidence'

In the 2008 movie Wanted, Chris Pratt played Barry, in which Timur Bekmabetov served as a director. Now, two decades later, he is looking back at the star's career.

“He’s still the person you can enjoy spending time with,” the director tells People, referring to the actor, who has starred in many hit projects. “He's the same — of course, it's a very different confidence.”

Timur Bekmabetov
Timur Bekmabetov
Advertisement

Timur also adds that Chris, who has four children, is “more responsible these days. Because he is now very important. He feels that he has a weight. He is and he must be responsible for how he behaves.”

In Mercy, the actor-director duo's latest movie, the star is playing a detective on trial for the murder of his wife, who must prove his innocence in front of an artificial intelligence judge.

The filmmaker recalls pitching the idea of the movie to Chris, “When Chris said yes and that he likes the story, then the movie became a real project."

Following his arrival on the project, Timur says, “Then, we were trying to find who could play AI. And there is only one person in the world who is as smart and tough and beautiful as Rebecca.”

Mercy opens in theaters on Jan. 23, 2026. 

Advertisement
Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wants to join this profession
Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wants to join this profession
Liam Hemsworth kicks off its new installment of 'The Witcher'
Liam Hemsworth kicks off its new installment of 'The Witcher'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan wedding amid low key holidays: Deets video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan wedding amid low key holidays: Deets
Rihanna on creators' self-doubt: 'You'll have that'
Rihanna on creators' self-doubt: 'You'll have that'
‘Down Cemetery Road's star Emma Thompson shares her frustrating moment video
‘Down Cemetery Road's star Emma Thompson shares her frustrating moment
Lucien Laviscount wants to steal THIS from 'Emily in Paris' set
Lucien Laviscount wants to steal THIS from 'Emily in Paris' set
‘Robin Hood' actor Jack Patten speaks out on premiere: ‘We need him' video
‘Robin Hood' actor Jack Patten speaks out on premiere: ‘We need him'
Creator defends latest Netflix movie: 'Music to my ears' video
Creator defends latest Netflix movie: 'Music to my ears'