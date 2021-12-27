 
Prince Charles, Camilla ‘deeply saddened’ to hear of death of Desmond Tutu

Prince Charles, Camilla ‘deeply saddened’ to hear of death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Prince Charles, Camilla ‘deeply saddened’ to hear of death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Prince Charles has paid a rich tribute to South African anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, saying his bravery in speaking out against the evil of apartheid was an ‘inspiration’ to all.

In a statement, shared by the Clarence House, Prince Charles, said, “My wife and I are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu whose bravery in speaking out against the evil of apartheid and highlighting the threat of climate change was an inspiration to us all.”

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth and the other royal family members also reacted to the death of Desmond Tutu.

Desmond Tutu, described as his country´s moral compass, died on Sunday aged 90, sparking an outpouring of tributes for the outspoken Nobel peace laureate.

Tutu, who had largely faded from public life in recent years, was remembered for his easy humour and characteristic smile -- and above all his tireless fight against injustices of all colours.

