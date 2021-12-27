 
Salman Khan discloses title of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’, confirms ‘No Entry’ sequel

Salman Khan’s fans are over the moon to hear him reveal the title of his much-awaited second instalment of Bajrangi Bhaijaan on his 56th birthday.

The Dabangg actor ringed into his birthday in full style as he held a huge bash at his Panvel farmhouse on Sunday.

During his chat with the media outside the venue, the Kick actor opened up about his upcoming projects.

 He turned down the news of him collaborating with filmmaker S S Rajamouli for part 2 of his much-loved movie.

The Tiger 3 actor said that he is working with Rajamouli’s father K V Vijayendra Prasad who has titled the project ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan.’

Not only this, Khan treated fans as he also confirmed the sequel of his 2005 film No Entry.

On the work front, he was last seen winning over hearts with his stunning performance in Antim: The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma.

