When Queen's Palace intruder kept creepily looking in her sleep

Queen Elizabeth II Windsor Castle intrusion has reminded royal admirers of a similar security breach back in 1982.

In the summer of that year, Michael Fagan scaled a 14ft wall to enter Buckingham Palace twice where he managed to reach the Queen's bedroom the second time.

The famous Buckingham Palace intrusion was the biggest breach of royal security of the 20th century.

Initial reports stated Fagan sat at the end of Queen Elizabeth's bed and she spoke to him calmly in a bid to stall him while she called for help.



But in 2012 Fagan claimed that the Queen quickly jumped up to call the security.

"I was scareder than I'd ever been in my life," Fagan told the Independent.

"Then she speaks and it's like the finest glass you can imagine breaking: 'Wawrt are you doing here?!'"

He continued: "It was a double bed but a single room, definitely – she was sleeping in there on her own. Speaking more of about the insides of the Palace, Fagan revealed that the Queen's bedroom was 'quite plain.'

The intruder was soon escorted out of the Palace when the Queen's security guard barged into the room to save the monarch.