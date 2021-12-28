 
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian met for candid Christmas date: report

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian recently went out on a post-Christmas date following speculations about his official meeting with her children.

An insider close to The Sun brought this claim to light and explained Kim’s intentions by explaining, "Kim is not going to rush into anything and wants to protect her kids, she doesn't want to introduce a new boyfriend in her home and make things difficult during the divorce."

During the course of their chat, the same insider also went to detail Pete’s true intentions for the SKIMS founder and also went on to add before concluding, "He has respectfully kept his distance.”

Plus, “Kim really doesn't want him and Kanye to clash, there is no way she would want them in the same room, and Pete knows how much the family love him."

