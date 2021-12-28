Photo of teen who attempted to assassinate Queen revealed

Jaswant Singh Chail (R) attempted to assassinate the Queen on Christmas Day

The first photo of the suspected teen, who scaled Windsor Castle and was looking to assassinate the Queen with a crossbow, has surfaced.

The individual Jaswant Singh Chail, a 19-year-old, had posted a chilling video on Christmas Day where he voiced his intention of "killing" the Queen.

He was wearing a white mask and black tracksuit, said: "I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do.

"I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family."



"This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race."

In the video, he also explained, “I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”

Before concluding he added, "I’m sorry to all of those who I have wronged or lied to. If you have received this then my death is near. Please share this with whoever and if possible get it to the news if they’re interested."

Less than half an hour after the clip's release on on Snapchat he armed himself with a crossbow and was arrested inside the castle grounds.