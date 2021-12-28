 
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
Issa Rae details the perils of being a part of the music industry

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Issa Rae let fans in on her candid thoughts on being a part of the music industry. 

The Insecure star recently started her own record label called Raedio, while producing a new show about aspiring rappers.

Asked if the music business is "a place where good ideas flourish", Rae said, "Absolutely not."

"It's probably the worst industry I've ever come across," she told the Los Angeles Times' Mikael Wood in a Q&A about her personal and professional experiences with music.

"I thought Hollywood was crazy," Rae continued.

"The music industry, it has to start all over again. There are lots of conflicts of interest. Archaic mentalities. Villains and criminals! It's an addiction industry, and I really feel for artists who need to get into it... It was something shocking to discover," she said.

The actress said her feelings stem from a mix of her own experiences setting up soundtracks and hearing from artists about what they deal with on a regular basis.

"I do not want to be too specific, but even with making our own appointments (for soundtracks) with labels or artists, it would be so intricate. And to find out how artists were treated on other labels ... When I myself am a creator and know what I want in relation to a relationship with a production company or a producer, I would like to think that we are more artist-friendly than much of other brands and companies out there. I want to renew things," Rae concluded.

