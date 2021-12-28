 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Actor Faizan Sheikh and wife blessed with a baby girl

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Faizan Sheikh and his wife Maham Aamir on Tuesday welcomed their first child, a baby girl
Faizan Sheikh and his wife Maham Aamir on Tuesday welcomed their first child, a baby girl

Congratulations are in order for actor Faizan Sheikh and his wife Maham Aamir as the couple on Tuesday welcomed their first child, a baby girl. 

Faizan shared the delightful news on his Instagram with a heartwarming picture of his little one holding her parent's fingers. 

"We came to the hospital as two and now we have become three MashaAllah," said Faizan, adding, "Alhumdolilah blessed with a baby girl."

He went on to request his fans and followers to pray for his little family. 

The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier this month with pictures from their maternity shoot. 

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we will very soon be joined with our bundle of joy," Faizan had written at the time. 

See:


More From Showbiz:

Ranveer Singh's ‘83’ declared 'biggest theatrical disaster' at box office

Ranveer Singh's ‘83’ declared 'biggest theatrical disaster' at box office
Iqra Aziz hints at growing family with Yasir Hussain, shares throwback video with touching note

Iqra Aziz hints at growing family with Yasir Hussain, shares throwback video with touching note
Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ release postponed due to Omicron

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ release postponed due to Omicron

Kubra Khan wishes Dananeer with special message on birthday

Kubra Khan wishes Dananeer with special message on birthday

Watch: Aima Baig schools rowdy concert-goer, threatens to leave the stage

Watch: Aima Baig schools rowdy concert-goer, threatens to leave the stage
Sarah Khan marks husband Falak Shabir's birthday with special note: Read

Sarah Khan marks husband Falak Shabir's birthday with special note: Read
From Sarah Khan to Kareena Kapoor: All the B-Town, Pakistani celebs who welcomed babies in 2021

From Sarah Khan to Kareena Kapoor: All the B-Town, Pakistani celebs who welcomed babies in 2021

Yasir Hussain pens heartfelt note for wife Iqra Aziz on 2nd wedding anniversary

Yasir Hussain pens heartfelt note for wife Iqra Aziz on 2nd wedding anniversary

Sara Ali Khan opens up on Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh’s reaction to 'Atrangi Re'

Sara Ali Khan opens up on Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh’s reaction to 'Atrangi Re'
Salman Khan, Genelia D'Souza’s madness dance at Bhaijaan’s birthday bash: Watch

Salman Khan, Genelia D'Souza’s madness dance at Bhaijaan’s birthday bash: Watch
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted outside Dharma office: New project?

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted outside Dharma office: New project?
Ushna Shah, Saba Faisal announce project with Anurag Kashyap

Ushna Shah, Saba Faisal announce project with Anurag Kashyap

Latest

view all