Actor Faizan Sheikh and wife blessed with a baby girl

Faizan Sheikh and his wife Maham Aamir on Tuesday welcomed their first child, a baby girl

Congratulations are in order for actor Faizan Sheikh and his wife Maham Aamir as the couple on Tuesday welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Faizan shared the delightful news on his Instagram with a heartwarming picture of his little one holding her parent's fingers.

"We came to the hospital as two and now we have become three MashaAllah," said Faizan, adding, "Alhumdolilah blessed with a baby girl."

He went on to request his fans and followers to pray for his little family.

The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier this month with pictures from their maternity shoot.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we will very soon be joined with our bundle of joy," Faizan had written at the time.

