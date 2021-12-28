Bismah Maroof returns to cricket after giving birth to baby girl

Pakistan top-order batter Bismah Maroof. — AFP/File

Pakistan’s batter Bismah Maroof confirms her availability for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

She prepares to take part in New Zealand event after giving birth to baby girl.

Will commence net practice after overcoming thumb injury.

Pakistan’s top-order women batter Bismah Maroof has confirmed her availability for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Tuesday.

The star cricketer will participate in warm-up matches that are to be held in Karachi as part of the side’s selection and preparation for the New Zealand event that will take place from March 4 to April 3, 2022.

Bismah, who has played 108 ODIs and T20Is each in a career that started in 2006, commenced her maternity leave in December 2020 and gave birth to a baby girl in August 2021.

The cricketer has already been re-integrated into cricketing activities and has resumed fitness sessions as part of her post-childbirth rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre.

However, she will soon commence net practice after overcoming a thumb injury, the statement added.

“The past few months have been the best of my life. Becoming a mother and spending time with my daughter has given me immense pleasure, but it is now time to return to my passion of representing Pakistan at an international stage," the player said.

She further said: "The maternity leave helped me realise the significance of navigating the balance of raising a child and maintaining my professional cricketing career as I missed being on the field each time I saw the girls in action."

Thanking the PCB Parental Support Policy, she said: "It greatly facilitated my return to cricket, I can now resume my ambitions and aspirations of playing for Pakistan and hope to make a useful contribution to our target of doing well in New Zealand.”

Under the policy, if Bismah is selected, she will be allowed to be accompanied by her dependent child and one support person of her choice.

She will be one of the 36 probables to feature in a seven-match tri-series at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre from January 10-19.

The women players will be split into two squads and will be joined by a local boys’ side with the New Zealand-bound squad to be named on January 25.

Urooj Mumtaz steps down as Women's Selection Committee chair

Meanwhile, the PCB has confirmed that Urooj Mumtaz has stepped down as Chair of Women’s Selection Committee to focus on her professional commitments as well as to pursue other opportunities within the game.

Asmavia Iqbal has been named as the new head of the selection panel and will be assisted by junior selection committee members Saleem Jaffar and Taufeeq Umar.

Commenting on the development, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “I want to thank Urooj Mumtaz for her contributions as Chair of the Pakistan Women’s Selection Committee. You worked diligently in your role for which the PCB is grateful and indebted. We wish you best for your future endeavours.”

“It has been a wonderful experience to head the selection committee and contribute to the growth and progression of women’s cricket. I am grateful for the opportunity and thank all my colleagues while wishing the team the very best in the 2022 international commitments and beyond," said Urooj Mumtaz.

Urooj was appointed Chair of the selection committee in March 2019.