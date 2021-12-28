Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reunion date with royal family predicted

File Footage





Prince Harry has yet to reunite with his grandmother since Prince Philip’s funeral.

The Duke of Sussex is believed to have not met with the Queen during his brief visit while his wife Meghan Markle not have set foot in the UK since stepping down as senior member of the royal family.

However, that could change as royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could reunite in a special service of thanksgiving to honour Prince Philip.

"The Sussexes have been making their own life," he said.

"They see it as finding freedom abroad. In the next year, I would suggest, obviously, the thanksgiving service for the Duke is an opportunity for reconciliation.

"Also, Harry might like to look again at the deadline because there isn't an official one, he could change it if he wished, for his autobiography.

"That would not be helpful, it would be very difficult because you know that's going to come out. It's very difficult to know what you say to someone who's writing it."