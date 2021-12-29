 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Disgraced actor Chris Noth left lonely on Christmas: See here

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

Chris Noths solo outing comes days after it was reported that his relationship with his wife is disintegrating
Chris Noth's solo outing comes days after it was reported that his relationship with his wife is disintegrating

Hollywood actor Chris Noth, who’s been ostracized in recent weeks after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, was seen taking a lonely stroll in Central Park on Christmas Day, reported Page Six.

The Sex and the City alum was snapped alone at the iconic New York City landscape with a serious look on his face during the holiday.

Noth, 67, was also photographed walking around while talking down his phone and sitting on a park bench with an especially disgruntled look on his face.

The solo outing comes days after it was reported that Noth’s relationship with wife Tara Wilson has been disintegrating in the wake of the mounting allegations against him. 

