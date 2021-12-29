Prince William made Christmas ‘extra special’ for Kate Middleton: Here’s how

Duke of Cambridge Prince William made this Christmas very special for his wife Kate Middleton as he surprised her with a beautiful bracelet.



The royal couple celebrated the special day with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at their Norfolk residence, while Queen Elizabeth II spent Christmas at Windsor Castle.

According to the US Weekly, Prince William surprised his wife Kate Middleton with a beautiful bracelet as the Duke wanted to make this festive day 'extra special' for her.

Meanwhile, Kate cooked traditional Christmas feast for lunch with the assistance of her kids at home.

They also had a chance to video chat with Queen, Prince Charles and other royal family members on Christmas.

Earlier, celebrating the festive joy, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted leaving for the Christmas Day morning church service with their three children.