Nicholas Brendon dies: ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star was 54

Nicholas Brendon, best known for playing the loveable, quick-witted Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died.

He was 54. His family confirmed he passed away in his sleep of natural causes on Friday.

In a statement, his family said, "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes.

Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art.

Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create."

The statement added that while his struggles were no secret, he had been receiving treatment and was in a positive frame of mind.

"He was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing."

Brendon played Xander Harris across all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran from 1997 to 2003.

As one of Buffy Summers' closest friends and a core member of the Scooby Gang, Xander became one of the show's most beloved characters, known for his loyalty, his humour and his ability to hold his own against the forces of darkness without any supernatural powers of his own.

During the show's run, Brendon also appeared in films including Psycho Beach Party alongside Amy Adams and Lauren Ambrose. He later appeared in 21 episodes of Criminal Minds as reformed hacker Kevin Lynch.

After Buffy ended, Brendon struggled publicly with addiction and mental illness, announcing at a fan convention in 2004 that he was entering rehab for alcoholism.

A series of arrests followed over the subsequent years, beginning in 2010 and continuing through 2021, when a prescription fraud charge violated his probation.

He had also been hospitalised following two spinal surgeries and a heart attack in 2022, which he documented on social media while appealing to fans for financial support.

In his later years he had turned increasingly to painting, sharing his artwork with fans online alongside occasional updates on his health. His family described the art as "one of the purest reflections of who he was."

His death comes just days after Hulu passed on a revival of Buffy the Vampire Slayer that would have seen Sarah Michelle Gellar return to the title role.

Brendon had been unlikely to be involved given his legal history, and in a Facebook livestream following the news, he had spoken out angrily about the situation.

Born in Los Angeles as an identical twin, his brother is Kelly Donovan, Brendon originally took up acting to help overcome a stutter. He was married and divorced twice.