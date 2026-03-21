Christina Applegate seems prepared for death

Christina Applegate has spoken candidly about her mortality as she continues to live with multiple sclerosis, revealing she thinks about death every day, and has already bought her burial plot.

The actress, 54, appeared on NPR's Wild Card With Rachel Martin podcast, where she reflected on what it means to face an uncertain future with a progressive disease.

"It's looming," she said. "I mean, it looms for all of us."

But for those living with a serious illness, she noted, that awareness takes on a different dimension. "For people who have a disease like this, you never know, you know? I bought my plots already, OK? I bought them."

She has secured spaces for herself and two others at a spot she had been thinking about for a long time, and when she finally enquired whether it was available, she didn't hesitate.

"They're like, 'Yes, it is.' I was like, 'Oh, my God, buying it now.'" She plans to visit the site for a picnic with a friend, describing it as "really pretty."

Practical as ever, she has also given thought to planting a tree nearby to provide shade for future visitors. "I want my visitors to not be sweating," she said.

The decision was, at its heart, an act of consideration for those she will leave behind.

"Just buy it now. That way, nobody has to deal with it," she said simply.

Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021 and has largely stepped back from acting since then as she manages her symptoms, which can include fatigue, pain, numbness and memory problems.