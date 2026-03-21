Nicola Peltz shares how parents feel about husband Brooklyn Beckham

As Brooklyn Beckham's relationship with his own family remains publicly fractured, his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham has revealed that her side couldn't be more welcoming, treating him like one of their own from the start.

"[They welcomed him] like another son," Nicola, 31, told Elle Spain in a profile published on Friday, 20 March.

"He gets along really well with my brothers. They play soccer together a lot."

Nicola is one of eight children born to billionaire Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner Peltz, giving Brooklyn a ready-made extended family to slot into.

The couple met in 2019 at a Halloween party, Nicola arrived dressed as a cat, and married in 2022.

She recalled the early days of their courtship with the kind of detail that suggests she's replayed it many times.

"When I walked in, he was staring at me," she said. Brooklyn was only in Los Angeles for ten days at the time, and Nicola, self-described as something of a homebody who goes to bed early, threw her usual habits out of the window to spend as much time with him as possible.

"We were together until 10 in the morning, driving around the city, exploring," she said. "We made excuses not to be apart."

It was a call to her mother the following morning that confirmed what she already suspected.

"She understood right away: 'If you've stayed up this late, he's The One,' she said. She was right."

The warmth of that reception from Nicola's family stands in stark contrast to the situation with Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

In January, Brooklyn issued a lengthy public statement claiming his parents had been attempting to undermine his relationship since before the wedding, and alleging that they had pressured him to sign away the rights to his name in a deal he felt would affect him, Nicola and any future children.

"My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since," he said.

Brooklyn also spoke about the personal toll of the estrangement, and the unexpected relief that has followed.

"I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety," he wrote.

"For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared."

He was unambiguous about his intentions going forward, saying he and Nicola simply wanted "peace, privacy and happiness."

David and Victoria have not publicly responded to the allegations, though both posted birthday tributes for Brooklyn earlier in March when he turned 27.

A source close to the situation told Us Weekly that Brooklyn saw through it.

"He thinks it's just another way for them to save face with the public and that it did not feel meaningful," the insider said. "He is not letting any of the nonsense bother him."