Peter Parker’s hidden letter to MJ reveals heartbreaking secret

The teaser for Spider-Man Brand New Day has caused massive buzz online among its fans but one brief moment has really caught fans’ attention, a handwritten letter from Peter Parker to MJ.

The film stars Tom Holland and Zendaya and promises a more personal story as in the teaser, Peter introduces himself to MJ as if she no longer remembers him.

He writes that they were once in love but he got to erase himself from everyone’s memory to stop something terrible from happening.

Peter, however, also reveals that he is Spider-Man and explains the painful cost of that choice.

The character’s letter becomes even more emotional as he reflects on the sacrifices he made as a hero, admitting that he might never be able to deliver the message but he tells MJ that he still loves her and hopes she might somehow remember him.

This moment connected directly to the ending of Spider-Man No Way Home, where Peter chose to remove himself from the lives of the people he loves.

Brand New Day is set years later and shows a more isolated Peter, completely invested to being Spider-Man.

The letter becomes a powerful symbol of everything he has lost and the truth he may never be able to share.